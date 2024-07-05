Pakistan demands proceeding of war crime against Israel in ICJ

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan has forcefully raised the plight of Palestinian people at the international forums, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the Senate today, he reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that proceedings of war crimes should be initiated against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He said the genocide of Palestinians must come to an end and free flow of humanitarian aid should be allowed inside Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan has sent nine consignments of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Ishaq Dar said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has allowed medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their studies in Pakistan. He said the Palestinian students will be coming in batches of twenty and thirty.

Earlier, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has approved special permission for medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.

A special committee has been formed to oversee the education of these students, with the President of PMDC as its head. Representatives from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will also be part of the committee.

The PMDC president said that it is expected that around 100 medical and dental students from Gaza will come to Pakistan, with the first group of 20-30 students arriving soon.