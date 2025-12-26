UK responds to Pakistan demarche, says police will review evidence

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission has issued a statement in response to Pakistan’s demarche, clarifying that law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) operate independently of the government.

According to the statement, the British High Commission said that police and prosecutors in the UK make decisions free from political influence and in accordance with the law. It added that foreign governments may share relevant material with the UK police liaison authorities if they believe any content violates British law.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission stated that any material provided will be reviewed by the police to determine whether it warrants further action. “If the content appears to breach UK law, it may be subject to investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further noted that where the evidence suggests a violation of the law, a criminal investigation could potentially be initiated by the relevant authorities.

The British High Commission emphasised that the assessment of evidence and any subsequent action would be carried out solely by UK law enforcement agencies, in line with established legal procedures.

The response comes after Pakistan formally conveyed its concerns through a diplomatic demarche, seeking action over material it believes may contravene UK laws.

Pakistan Seeks UK Action Over PTI-Linked Threats Against CDF Asim Munir

Earlier, expressing serious concern over threats issued to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Asim Munir from UK soil, the Pakistan government demanded action against the people involved in the act.

According to sources, strong reservations have been conveyed regarding social media activities linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the United Kingdom, after a video allegedly showed protesters openly issuing death threats against Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan has called for the identification of those involved and for legal action to be taken, citing the misuse of UK soil for incitement and violence.

Sources said an extremely provocative video was posted on 23 December 2025 from PTI UK’s official X account, in which demonstrators were seen openly threatening the killing of a Field Marshal. During the footage, a woman was heard making inflammatory remarks, suggesting the use of a car bomb.

The video was subsequently amplified by PTI-linked social media accounts and shared further from official platforms. Such threatening rhetoric constitutes a clear violation of international norms and is considered a serious offence under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2006.

Under international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373 obliges all states to prevent terrorism, incitement to violence, and any form of support for such acts.