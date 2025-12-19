Pakistan issues demarche to Afghan taliban over cross-border terror attacks

Pakistan summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission on Friday and issued a strong demarche to the Taliban regime on terrorist attacks against Pakistan, perpetrated from Afghan soil, ARY News reported.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack by Khwarij belonging to Kharji Gul Bahadur Group on a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan, the Foreign Office conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the continued support and facilitation of the Afghan Taliban regime to the Fitna-al-Khwarij/ TTP.

The Foreign Office said this support and facilitation is enabling the Fitna-al-Khwarij/ TTP to carry out terrorist attacks against the Pakistan military and the civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

It was emphasized that the permissive environment enjoyed by the FAK/TTP in Afghanistan belies the country’s commitments to the international community as well as to Pakistan to not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan.

Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

The Afghan Taliban regime has been urged to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

‘Taliban Must Choose Between Khawarij Fitna and Pakistan’

On December 08, 2025, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, General Asim Munir, issued a forceful message to the Afghan Taliban regime, stating they have “no option but to choose between the Fitna al-Khawarij or Pakistan.”

The statement, released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), quotes the General while addressing officers of all three armed forces.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized the country’s commitment to peace but warned against testing its resolve. “I reiterate that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. However, no one will be allowed to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or test our determination,” he asserted.