Pakistan denies airspace use for US strikes on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically stated that it has not provided or allowed its airspace, land, or water space to be used against Iran in any of the recent attacks by the United States or Israel.

This firm stance was reiterated following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ clear condemnation of the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities launched on the night of June 21/22.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasizing Pakistan’s principled position from day one: Iran has every right to self-defense, and Pakistan will never compromise on safeguarding its own sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This declaration aligns with Pakistan’s recent diplomatic efforts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s telephone call to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks and reaffirmed solidarity with Iran. Pakistan has consistently called for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Read More: Airlines keep avoiding Middle East airspace after US attack on Iran

Meanwhile, Airlines continued to avoid large parts of the Middle East on Sunday after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, with traffic already skirting airspace in the region due to recent missile exchanges.

“Following US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, commercial traffic in the region is operating as it has since new airspace restrictions were put into place last week,” FlightRadar24 said on social media platform X.

Its website showed airlines were not flying in the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel. They have chosen other routings such as north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia, even if it results in higher fuel and crew costs and longer flight times.

Missile and drone barrages in an expanding number of conflict zones globally represent a high risk to airline traffic.

Since Israel launched strikes on Iran on June 13, carriers have suspended flights to destinations in the affected countries, though there have been some evacuation flights from neighbouring nations and some bringing stranded Israelis home.