Pakistan denies Indian claims of drone intrusions across LoC

Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian media claims of alleged drone intrusions along the Line of Control (LoC), calling them baseless and fabricated, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

Sources report that no Pakistani drone has crossed the border or the LoC at any point. They added that Indian media is once again spreading false narratives without evidence, continuing a pattern of misinformation.

Security officials further stated that Pakistan is fully committed to upholding the ceasefire agreement along the LoC and Working Boundary.

In contrast, they accused Indian forces of repeated ceasefire violations using drones in these sensitive areas.

According to sources, Indian allegations appear to be part of a larger campaign to deflect from their ceasefire violations and to falsely implicate Pakistan without justification.

Pakistan has reiterated its dedication to regional peace and stability and called upon India to refrain from spreading misleading information through its media outlets.

India, since the Pahalgam fiasco, has been fabricating a false narrative. On May 9, the Pakistan Armed Forces, while responding to Indian aggression, shot down seventy-seven Israeli-made drones sent by India.

The development came after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Pakistan’s air defense systems were continuously monitoring Indian drones, with the capability to track even small unmanned aerial vehicles

He stated that all drones entering Pakistani airspace are constantly observed on radar, and operational protocols are in place to neutralise them in civilian areas or near commercial flight paths.

Security sources also revealed that six Indian drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop, were destroyed in Vehari, Pakpattan, and Okara. One drone was shot down in Vehari, one in Pakpattan, and four in Okara, taking the total number of destroyed drone to 35.

The successful tracking and destruction of Harop drones underscore the strength of Pakistan’s military infrastructure, which continues to thwart hostile Indian incursions effectively.