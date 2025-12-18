Pakistan denies Reuters report claiming CDF visit to US for Gaza force

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly denied a Reuters report claiming that Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is expected to visit the United States to discuss the deployment of Pakistani troops for a Gaza stabilisation force (ISF).

Reuters had reported that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was likely to travel to Washington in the coming weeks to meet US President Donald Trump for a third time in six months, with discussions expected to focus on Washington’s efforts to persuade Islamabad to contribute troops to a Gaza stabilisation force.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected the report, stating that there was no information regarding any such visit.

“We have seen the media reports, but we have no information about any visit,” the spokesperson said.

Security sources also dismissed the Reuters report as fabricated and based on speculation, saying that no high-level meeting is currently expected to take place in the United States. They reiterated that Pakistan’s official position on Gaza remains unchanged.

“Pakistan’s stance on Palestine is clear and has already been outlined by the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar,” security sources said.

Security sources added that any final decision regarding Pakistan’s participation in an international stabilisation force would be taken in line with democratic traditions, following consultations with the government and relevant stakeholders.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan was prepared to contribute troops to a Gaza peace or stabilisation force, but ruled out any role in disarming the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Dar said that Pakistan’s participation would depend on clearly defined terms of reference, the mandate of the force, and its operational role.

He emphasised that disarming Hamas would not be Pakistan’s responsibility, adding that such a mandate would rest with the Palestinian Authority.

He further stated that any international stabilisation force (ISF) for Gaza must be authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

The Prime Minister, in principle, had announced sending troops for the force after consultation with the Field Marshal, Dar added.