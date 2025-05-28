Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday regretted ‘another inflammatory monologue’ delivered by Indian Prime Minister Modi, advising Indian government to cleanse its conscience, desist issuing threats and return to the core principles of international order including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action.

“It is regrettable, though not entirely unexpected, that the Indian Prime Minister has, once again, set aside the ongoing project of historical revisionism and the internal repression of minorities to deliver yet another inflammatory monologue. His references to weaponizing water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

It further said that a leadership truly in pursuit of international respect might first look inward, and seek to cleanse its conscience before issuing threats to others.

PM Modi in his remarks at a gathering in Gandhinagar, the other day, criticized provisions of Indus Waters Treaty saying that these were ‘badly negotiated’. “The treaty has merely been put on hold and they (Pakistan) are already sweating profusely,” the Indian media quoted him as saying.

The Foreign Office in the statement said that the Indian government was linked to extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion. India is in occupation of foreign people and territories. Its record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is defined by systematic repression. It is ironic that such a state now attempts to claim the mantle of victimhood..

“The ideological followers of India’s current government have normalized mob violence, promoted hate campaigns and targeted religious minorities. Such acts may serve domestic optics but cannot withstand international scrutiny. Nor do they inspire confidence in India’s image as a responsible regional power,” the press statement said.

Pakistan urged India to return to the core principles of international order including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action. Jingoism might stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermined long-term peace and stability.

“India’s youth, often the first casualty of chauvinistic nationalism, would do well to reject the politics of fear and instead work toward a future defined by dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.”