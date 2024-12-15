Polio cases confirmed in eight districts of Pakistan

The spread of polio in Pakistan is increasing rapidly, with cases now confirmed in eight districts, according to ARY News.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed that wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was found in sewage samples from Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Rawalpindi, Qambar, Jamshoro, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, and Mastung.

So far this year, 63 polio cases have been reported nationwide. Balochistan recorded the highest number with 26 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18, Sindh with 17, and one case each in Punjab and Islamabad.

For the first time this year, Charsadda has reported a positive sewage sample for the virus. The growing presence of polio has raised serious concerns about a potential outbreak, posing a major risk to children across the country.

Read More: Pakistan reports four polio cases in 24 hours

On December 13, Pakistan reported four more polio cases within 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 63 in 2024.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) for Polio Eradication, the newly reported cases emerged from Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Tank.

The NEOC confirmed that three case were reported in girls where one boy was affected by the deadly virus from Sukkur.

Health authorities continue their efforts to combat the spread of the virus through vaccination campaigns and public awareness initiatives.

It’s worth mentioning here that the recent rise in polio cases in Pakistan has sparked concerns for international organizations.