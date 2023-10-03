27.9 C
NIH diagnoses conjunctivitis epidemic

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has diagnosed the epidemic of conjunctivitis, ARY News reported. 

In a statement, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the National Institute of Health was a scientific and technical institution.

He added that the National Institute of Health was responsible for diagnosis and monitoring of epidemics.

According to the National Institute of Health, the recent outbreak was caused by Coxsackievirus A24, Dr Nadeem Jan added.

He said that due to this virus, there was a medium outbreak in different countries. “People need not worry and take precautionary measures,” Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

He said that citizens should follow the SOPs issued by the federal and provincial governments to prevent conjunctivitis.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government was ensuring coordinated measures to keep people safe from epidemics.

