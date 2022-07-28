Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations to begin tonight at D-Chowk

The celebrations for the Diamond jubilee of Pakistan’s independence will be starting tonight, as the Information and Broadcast Ministry and CDA organize a laser light show and fireworks, ARY News reported.

The program would be organized at D-Chowk Islamabad.

According to details, the Information Ministry and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have organized a laser light show and fireworks marking the start of celebrations of Pakistan’s Diamond jubilee. The fireworks would be followed by a musical performance.

The celebrations would be televised on big screens in all provincial capitals. Screens would be installed at Teen Talwar Karachi, Liberty Chowk Lahore and Meeazan Chowk Quetta.

14th August 2022 would mark the 75 years of Pakistan’s independence.

