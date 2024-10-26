Pakistan dispatches 13th relief consignment for Gaza

Pakistan on Saturday sent 13th shipment of humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched the assistance on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The consignment included 100 tonnes of winterized tents and blankets, which was dispatched from Islamabad to Amman (Jordan) for people of Gaza.

The send-off ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport, which was attended by the Advisor on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, representatives of the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

A total of 1381 tons of relief items have been dispatched to affected people of Gaza and Lebanon so far.

The Palestinian Ambassador extended the deepest gratitude for unwavering support and generous humanitarian assistance to Gaza from people of Pakistan.

He said that the solidarity during these trying times is a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring bond between the two nations.

The Ambassador said that the humanitarian aid from Pakistan is not just a lifeline of essential supplies but a powerful message of compassion and unity.