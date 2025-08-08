Pakistan dispatches 18th aid consignment to Gaza

In a demonstration of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, officiated the send-off of the 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza at a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

Under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in close coordination with relevant partners, facilitated the dispatch of this consignment.

The aid consignment comprised of essential supplies including dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and medicines.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan.

Since October 2023, Pakistan has sent a total of 1,815 tons of relief goods to Gaza, aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children, affected by the ongoing conflict.

The Government of Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in line with the UN Security Council resolutions, a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) played a key role in ensuring the timely dispatch of the latest consignment, coordinating with international partners to guarantee swift and effective delivery to those in need.