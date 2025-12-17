Pakistan dispatches 27th aid consignment to Palestine

Pakistan has dispatched 27th relief consignment for the people of war-hit people of Palestine.

According to Radio Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has dispatched an additional humanitarian aid consignment for the people of Palestine.

The 27th relief consignment, comprising 100 tons of essential supplies, has been sent with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation.

The relief goods were dispatched through a special flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The consignment includes blankets, tarpaulins, clothing, and hygiene and family kits to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected population.

With the dispatch of this latest consignment, the total volume of humanitarian assistance sent to Palestine through 27 consignments has reached 2,627 tons.

Earlier, Pakistan condemned, in the strongest terms, the latest attacks carried out by Israeli occupying forces across Gaza, which have killed several Palestinian civilians — including women and children — and left many others wounded.

“Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the recently concluded peace agreement at Sharm el-Sheikh. These attacks also undermine international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.