Pakistan dispatches humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched second humanitarian aid to Ukraine as a message of solidarity to the war-hit people.

Relief supplies include medicine, electromechanical equipment, winter beds and food items. The relief goods weighing 7.5 tonnes were dispatched to Ukraine via C-130 aircraft via Nur Khan Airbase

The officials said another C-130 will leave for Ukraine with humanitarian aid from Islamabad in the month of June.

As a responsible state, Pakistan has been playing its role at the international level during conflicts and calamities. The recent dispatch of second relief good consignment is proof that Islamabad stands with the world in every difficult time.

Read more: Ukraine receives first batch of humanitarian aid from Pakistan

On March 18, Ukraine received the first batch of humanitarian aid from the government of Pakistan after it was delivered via Poland.

According to details, Pakistan’s embassy in Poland handed over the nine-ton aid which included medicines, electro-medical equipment, food supplies and beds to the Polish aid agency.

First C-130 carrying humanitarian assistance for Ukraine has arrived at Lublin Airport, Poland. Pakistan Embassy in Poland handed over relief cargo to Polish Strategic Reserve Authority. Second C-130 is expected to arrive shortly.@ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/nLHEjPPTcg — Pakistan Embassy Poland (@PakinPoland_) March 17, 2022

Earlier month, European Union (EU) president Ursula Von Der Leyen requested the then prime minister Imran Khan to play a role of a mediator in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Comments