Pakistan dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Pakistan has dispatched consignments of relief goods for war-hit Gaza and Lebanon on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The consignments were dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

NDMA dispatched 15th and 16th humanitarian relief assistance consignments carrying 100 tons each of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman for people of Gaza and to Beirut for people of Lebanon.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by Members of Parliament, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan Ghassan Khatib and representatives from NDMA, Foreign Office and Armed Forces.

On the occasion, the Parliamentarians reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support their Lebanese and Palestinian brethren in distress.

In total 1,598 tons of relief items have been dispatched so far to war affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Ambassadors of Palestine and Lebanon extended profound gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering humanitarian assistance during our times of need. The Palestinian Ambassador remarked that the generosity and compassion demonstrated by Pakistan serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to our shared commitment to peace and justice for people of Gaza.

The Lebanese Ambassador highlighted that the humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has been instrumental in providing much-needed relief items among war affected people.

Earlier, the NDMA dispatched 14th consignment of aid from Karachi for the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The shipment comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, clothes and hygiene kits.

Minister for Maritimes Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh who was present on the occasion, emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support the Palestinian and Lebanese brethren in distress.