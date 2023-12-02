Pakistan domestic cricketers ‘unhappy’ with PCB over delay in contracts

LAHORE: Hundreds of Pakistan domestic cricketers are reportedly awaiting contracts and payments for participating in the ongoing National T20 Cup, which will be concluded on December 10, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan domestic cricketers expressed disappointment with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over delay in issuance of contracts and payments.

Sources further claimed that the players, for the past five months, were also not getting daily allowance for their participation in domestic season.

Responding to the claims, PCB Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan confirmed a delay in the distribution of the payments and contracts, attributing it to increase in number of domestic cricketers – from 192 to 360.

Furthermore, he noted, contracts will be awarded based on performance as per the request forwarded by the regions.

Nadeem Khan asked the players to contact their respected managers as “daily allowances were handed over to them”. He went on the say that the remaining fee of National T20 Cup will also be paid soon.

