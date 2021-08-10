Pakistan to ‘receive’ 6mn doses of COVID vaccine through COVAX this week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive a batch of 6 million doses of COVID vaccine under COVAX this week, boosting the country’s ability to inoculate its population as it faces the fourth wave of the virus, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to sources having knowledge of the shipment, 6 million doses of Sinopharm will be handed over to Pakistan in the ongoing week under the COVAX programme.

“This is for the first time that Pakistan will be receiving Sinopharm vaccine under COVAX,” they said adding that previously the platform has provided Pakistan with 6.1 million doses of Covid vaccines.

Pakistan has received 5.5 million doses of Moderna, 2.5 million doses of Astra Zeneca, and 100,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX platform, they said.

Pakistan has expedited efforts to inoculate its population through restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people and on August 05, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that over 1.15 million people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours in the country.

Read More: ASAD UMAR URGES PEOPLE AGED 50 OR ABOVE TO RECEIVE COVID JABS ON PRIORITY

The tally of COVID-19 vaccination in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day. According to the figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the vaccine doses administered across Pakistan in the last 24 hours stand at 11,58,744.

It further shared that the total vaccines administered in Pakistan until now have reached beyond 34.24 million.