Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft and disabled India’s S-400 defense system: Rana Mashhood

Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft and disabled India’s S-400 defense system during the recent “Maarka-e-Haq, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) said on Friday.

Speaking at a business community event, Khan claimed that the May 2025 conflict forced India to seek intervention from the United States to end the engagement. He further noted that Pakistan released India’s hacked systems on humanitarian grounds, showcasing the superiority of Pakistan’s warfare technology.

Focus on Youth and Regional Strength

Beyond the defense claims, Khan used the event to highlight the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through skill development. The Youth Task Force, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), is actively providing IT, hospitality, and technical education training. Khan mentioned that 35 youth delegations have been sent abroad under the PMYP for international exposure.

Also speaking at the event, Member National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig commented on Pakistan’s regional strength, citing the events of May 9 and 10. Baig also asserted that Pakistan, with support from China, has demonstrated technological capabilities superior to those of Europe and other countries.

Pakistan-India Conflict After Pahalgam Attack