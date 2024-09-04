Pakistan drop to lowest Test rankings since 1965

Pakistan has dropped to eighth place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after suffering a humiliating series loss at home against Bangladesh.

This is Men in Green’s lowest rating in Test cricket since 1965.

Bangladesh recorded their first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target for the loss of four wickets, 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep

The team’s back-to-back losses to Bangladesh at home led to a two-place drop from sixth place, with a total of 76 rating points.

“Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” the ICC said on its website.

“This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.”

In the meantime, Bangladesh has gained 13 rating points in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings table, although they still remain at ninth position, just below Pakistan.

Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, expressed disappointment at the loss, saying that the team had not learned from their previous mistakes.

Pakistan’s coach, Jason Gillespie, also expressed similar sentiments, saying that the team needs to work on certain areas and be more consistent.

ICC TEST RANKINGS (AS OF SEPTEMBER 4, 2024)

1. Australia – 124 points

2. India – 120 points

3. England – 108 points

4. South Africa – 104 points

5. New Zealand – 96 points

6. Sri Lanka – 83 points

7. West Indies – 77 points

8. Pakistan – 76 points

9. Bangladesh – 66 points

10. Ireland – 26 points

11. Zimbabwe – 4 points

12. Afghanistan – 0 points