Pakistan earns $1.7b from IT services’ export in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $1.719 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported.

This shows a growth of 12.78 per cent as compared with the US $1,524.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 14.09 per cent as it surged from US $1,224.499 million last year to US $1,397.051 million during July-January 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 1.14 per cent, from US $3.502 million to US $3.542 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 4.73 per cent, from US $454.283 million to US $475.783 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 12.17 per cent from US $1.594 million to US $1.400 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.71 per cent, from $349.635 million to $359.094 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 19.62 per cent from US $2.600 million to US $2.090 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 1.99 per cent, from US $0.804 million to US $0.820 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 29.29 per cent, from US $1.796 million to US $1.270 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.69 per cent as these went up from US $297.870 million to US $320.780 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.95 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $121.349 million to US $144.350 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 0.05 per cent, from US $176.521 million to US $176.430 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.