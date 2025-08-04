Pakistan earns $878m by exporting transport services in 11 months of FY2024-25

Pakistan earned US $878.295 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 25.06 percent as compared to $702.303 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 1.34 percent, going up from $100.952 million last year to $102.305 million.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services rose by 60.56 percent from $53.787 million last year to $86.359 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services, however, decreased by 66.19 percent from $47.165 million to $15.946 million, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport also increased by 25.77 percent going up from $574.910 million last year to $723.079 million during July-May 2024-25.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 4.01 percent, from $409.428 million to $392.999 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 140.89 percent, from $11.235 million to $ 27.065 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 96.45 percent from $154.245 million to $303.014 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a growth of 67.09 percent going up from $22.715 million to $37.955 million during the period under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a surged of 42.70 percent from $3.665 million to $5.230 million, while the export of other road services increased by 71.79 percent from $19.050 million to $32.725 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 301.39 percent, from $3.725 million to $14.954 million, the data revealed.