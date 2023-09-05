When will Pakistan finally come out of crisis?

It is always a crisis situation in Pakistan and there is hardly anything that could be done to reverse this unfortunate spiral. Currently, though the activities in the country have created tremendous noise but to many discerning observers there is an eerie silence beneath the hectic exterior.

The country is completely in the grip of an uncertainty that appear to be progressing towards inertia. It must be kept in view that the state of inertia is highly dangerous state to be in and is usually the harbinger of discomfiting future.

The much hyped-up caretaker setup has proved to be inadequate to manage the situation in the country but more worrying are the prospects that the situation may be going towards steep hollowness. Pakistan appears to be in a situation of uncertainty and now what is observed is that how long it will take to convert itself into an upheaval and the mayhem about the inflated electricity bills could well prove to be its beginning.

Intriguingly, the situation is underpinned by contradictory stances taken by major stakeholders that fly in the face of reality. The scenario therefore appears very hectic with the incumbent government issuing a volley of paid content advertisements portraying that it is successfully grappling with rising inflation though this assertion is far from truth.

The official policy appears to be sidelining main issues by sleep-talking about lowering taxes on imports and exports to improve the commodity supplies to the markets conveniently ignoring its parallel narrative implying that the fountain of inflation is based within the country controlled by vicious mafias.

The inferred reality is that everything is topsy-turvy and the paint job may not last for very long and even what is in the offing is certainly not clear and is causing further confusion.

It is abundantly clear that battle-lines are clearly drawn between the overt and covert factors responsible for determining national affairs. Both sides are battling their demons painstakingly hiding their conflicts.

It is quite clear that both sides are suffering equally though they maintain a bravado that is just as skin-deep.

Discerning observers can gauge the discomfiture but are helpless to fathom the end result. In the meanwhile, national issues are direly neglected and the wavering downward slide continues. Looked at closely the problem is not simply a deep divide between political elements of the state but it carries in its wake deeper socio-economic malaise that is not properly diagnosed.

These issues require cool and steady approach to devise some sort of a solution but in the current state of frenzy this looks highly improbable. What is more worrying is the fact that some decisive elements prefer the state of frenzy the country is in because such state provides them a chance to retain their hallowed state of saviours.

Their policy has always been to keep perpetuating the frenzied state of affairs so that the focus does not come to the essentials that they prefer to manage on their own without any interference. The result is that the most important geo-strategic issues are dealt with by this particular segment of the state according to their particular perception without keeping in consideration the wider interests of the people of the country.

The real policy makers are widely known to willingly ignore the fact that the regional shifts that are fast are corresponding with global shifts, such as latest inclusion in the list of BRICS, complicating the situation fundamentally that requires development of a national consensus about policies framed to tackle them otherwise it will become the situation will become untenable with the potential to keep the keep the arbitrary decision makers engaged in conflict for long time to come.

This ostrich-like approach is now recognised by the rest of the segments of population except the arbitrary decision-making apparatus and they have now started to speak out pointing out that the solo flight may ultimately prove detrimental to the national interest.

Matters as they stand today clearly point out that no lesson has been learnt from the gross mistakes of the past that had caused great harm to the country.

Instead of correcting their course these elements keep on harping about the resilience of the people of Pakistan thereby implying that it is only resilience that is required to remain constant as no change in perception would be allowed to happen.

These forces do not care that the Pakistani polity has reached the end of its tether and it is not far that the patience will completely run out. It is not realised that it is futile to expect that a fast-growing horde of people can be fed on promises without finally bringing them to fruition.

The people of the country have reached the point where they do not know where they stand and if the situation is allowed to persist then they may lose whatever moorings they are left with.