Pakistan ranks among top global stock performers, says Finance report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has released Pakistan’s Economic Outlook for the first six months of the current fiscal year, highlighting continued macroeconomic stability, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the rapid rise in inflation in Pakistan has been contained, while stability has returned to large-scale manufacturing. The ministry attributed the improving economic performance primarily to a stable exchange rate and strong fiscal discipline, which have helped accelerate economic growth in Pakistan.

The report also noted an increase in the primary surplus, with expectations that this positive trend will continue in the second half of the fiscal year.

Pakistan’s Economic Outlook described overseas Pakistanis’ remittances as encouraging, contributing to an improved external account position. Pakistan has also been ranked among the top-performing countries in global stock markets, reflecting growing investor confidence.

The report added that investment activity is picking up across Pakistan, economic governance has improved, and private sector productivity is gaining momentum.

In the agriculture sector, the report recorded 1 percent growth in Pakistan during the current fiscal year. Imports of agricultural commodities declined sharply from 13 percent to 0.7 percent, indicating improved domestic management.

However, mixed trends were observed within the sector: cotton output fell by 1.2 percent, fodder production declined by 14.4 percent, and fertilizer production dropped by 13 percent. In contrast, livestock output increased by 6.3 percent, while forestry and fisheries posted a 2.1 percent rise.

The report further revealed that bank lending in Pakistan from July to December reached Rs1,412 billion, compared to Rs1,267 billion in the same period last year.

Imports of agricultural machinery rose by 21.6 percent, while large-scale industrial growth increased by 6 percent. Overall, aggregate production in Pakistan improved from 1.3 percent to 1.8 percent year-on-year, the ministry added.