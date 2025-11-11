Pakistan edge Sri Lanka in first ODI thriller

A brilliant century from Salman Ali Agha, supported by a decisive four-wicket spell from Haris Rauf, helped Pakistan clinch a tense six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI here in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 300, Sri Lanka fought hard but were restricted to 293/9 despite a spirited half-century from Wanindu Hasaranga.

The all-rounder top-scored with 59 off 52 balls, and kept the visitors in the hunt until he fell to Naseem Shah with 21 runs still required from nine deliveries.

Sri Lanka had earlier built their chase around contributions from Sadeera Samarawickrama (39), debutant Kamil Mishara (38), and captain Charith Asalanka (32), but none were able to convert their starts into a match-defining innings.

Pakistan’s bowling attack held their nerve in the closing overs, led by Haris Rauf who finished with 4/49 from his 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah also picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 299/5 after being asked to bat first, thanks to a crucial fifth-wicket stand between Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat.

Pakistan were shaky in the early overs, losing Saim Ayub for six, before Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added a steady 54-run partnership to stabilize the innings. Both batters, however, were dismissed as Hasaranga sparked a mini-collapse, removing Fakhar (32), Babar (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (5) in quick succession to leave Pakistan at 95/4.

Agha and Talat then staged a remarkable recovery, adding 138 runs for the fifth wicket. Talat played fluently for his 62 off 63 balls (6 fours, 1 six), before being trapped lbw by Maheesh Theekshana.

Agha remained composed and controlled throughout, finishing unbeaten on 105 off 87 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and expertly rotating strike to keep the innings flowing. He was well supported by Mohammad Nawaz, who provided momentum at the death with a lively 36 not out off 23 (5 fours, 1 six).

Hasaranga was Sri Lanka’s standout bowler with 3/54, while Theekshana and Asitha Fernando claimed a wicket each.