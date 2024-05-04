Pakistan, Egypt call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

BANJUL, THE GAMBIA: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The two leaders discussed different aspects of Pakistan-Egypt ties and emphasized further strengthening of relations which are characterized by common bonds of faith, cultural affinity and similarity of perception on regional and global issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister commended the pivotal role of Egypt in ensuring a continuous supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The two sides reiterated the importance of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and called for unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Read More: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to further enhance economic ties

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference, in Banjul, The Gambia.

Noting the importance of the long-standing strategic and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed the resolve further to enhance economic ties and Saudi investments in Pakistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister lauded the “Vision 2030”, which aimed at socio-economic transformation of the Kingdom in the 21st century.