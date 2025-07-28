Pakistan, Egypt reiterate enhancing ties in various sectors

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and historic bilateral ties, the two leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing broad-based cooperation across various sectors, including medical, minerals, defence, trade, and investment, a press statement issued here read.

Pakistan and Egypt agreed on the need to strengthen connectivity between Pakistan and Egypt to promote economic integration and facilitate greater trade. Both sides also agreed to undertake high-level exchanges in the near future.

Appreciating the continued collaboration at multilateral fora, FM Abdelatty congratulated Pakistan on assuming the Presidency of the UNSC this month.

Reiterating their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, Ishaq Dar and Dr. Badr Abdelatty ministers underscored the urgent need for unimpaired humanitarian access, an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities, and expressed hope for a meaningful and constructive outcome of the International Conference on the two-state solution.