Pakistan, Egypt vow to deepen defense, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Egypt vowed to deepen defense and security cooperation, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty paid an official visit to GHQ, where he met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on bilateral relations. Pakistan and Egypt agreed to further strengthen defence and security cooperation. Emphasis was placed on enhancing military-to-military engagement, training collaboration, and strategic partnership.

Both sides also agreed to intensify joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Egyptian foreign minister conveyed warm wishes from the Egyptian leadership for Field Marshal Asim Munir and expressed Egypt’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan across all sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining high-level engagements. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the evolving regional security environment and reiterated the resolve to give a new dimension to Pakistan–Egypt defence relations, ISPR added.

On Sunday, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty expressed hope that Pakistan would contribute its expertise and resources to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Egyptian foreign minister said Cairo looks forward to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming international conference on Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction.

Ishaq Dar said that both countries viewed and assessed the regional developments as of now with particular focus on the grave situation in Gaza.