Pakistan elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Green already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series being played at the same venue.

As far as head-to-head match-up is concerned, both teams have met 159 times in ODIs. Pakistan lead the tally with 95 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 59.

One match ended in a tie and four produced no result.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga and Jeffrey Vandersay.the