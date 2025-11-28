Pakistan elected chairman of ECO Council of Ministers for 2026-27

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected as the Chairman of the ECO Council of Ministers for 2026-27, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the state-run media, Pakistan has been elected to assume Chairmanship of the ECO Council of Ministers for 2026-27.

The election was virtually held today at the 29th ECO-Council of Ministers meeting.

The Foreign Ministers of ECO member states congratulated Pakistan on assuming the Chairmanship.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar who participated in the meeting thanked them for their felicitations and support.

He said Pakistan looks forward to working with the ECO members states and welcoming them to Pakistan in the next meeting to be held next year.

Earlier today, while addressing the 29th ECO Council of Ministers meeting held virtually, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity, multimodal transport corridors, sustainable development, and climate-resilient cooperation.

He emphasized that, in pursuit of ECO Vision 2025, Pakistan remains dedicated to advancing regional connectivity through integrated and efficient transport corridors. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the meeting’s theme, “Advancing Regional Transport Connectivity and Sustainable Development,” is both timely and aligned with the broader ECO vision.

Ishaq Dar stressed that achieving seamless regional connectivity requires an environment of peace and security. He urged member states to collectively address the serious security challenges facing the region, particularly terrorism, as a foundation for stronger economic cooperation. Without overcoming these common threats, he warned, the goal of integrated regional connectivity would remain a challenge.

The Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, on assuming office and successfully hosting the 29th ECO Council of Ministers meeting. He expressed Pakistan’s anticipation of welcoming ECO member states at the 30th ECO Council of Ministers meeting, which will be held in Pakistan next year.