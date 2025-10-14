Pakistan elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2026–2028 term

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again received international recognition for its active diplomatic role as it was elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the term 2026 to 2028, ARY News reported.

According to the United Nations, Pakistan is among 14 countries newly elected to the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following a vote by member states.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated the nation on the achievement, saying, “With the grace of Allah, Pakistan has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term with a large majority.”

He expressed gratitude to UN member states for their confidence and support, emphasizing that the victory reflects global acknowledgment of Pakistan’s efforts to promote and protect human rights.

“The success underscores Pakistan’s constructive engagement at the global level and its firm commitment to upholding human rights principles,” Dar said.

He added that Pakistan remains committed to working closely with the international community to strengthen cooperation and advance the cause of human rights worldwide.

