Pakistan eliminated from World Cup 2023 as New Zealand reach semis

KOLKATA: Pakistan cricket team has officially been eliminated from the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 as New Zealand reached semi-final stage of the tournament.

Pakistan, who are fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points, needed to win their last fixture against England by a hefty margin of 287 runs or 260 balls to spare to go past New Zealand’s superior net run-rate.

However, the Green Shirts – while chasing a daunting 338-run target – could get to 30/2 in 6.4 overs, resulting in them bowing out of the semi-final race.

As things stand, New Zealand are heading to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup. The Black Caps (+0.743) are ahead of fifth-placed Pakistan (+0.036) on NRR.

The Kiwis are tipped to meet Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of their final group stage game in the tournament, skipper Babar Azam had said that the team had prepared for the Net Run Rate scenario in the tournament.

Babar had expressed faith in his side and said that if left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman stays in the crease for 20-30 overs, Pakistan would achieve their NRR goals.

However, that was not to be as, Pakistan lost the toss and were effectively knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan have had a dismal run in the World Cup 2023. The team lost four matches in a row for the first time in ODI World Cup history.

Pakistan lost against Afghanistan for the first time in the World Cup and then narrowly lost against South Africa in Chennai, a clash they should have arguably won.

Babar Azam spoke in the pre-match press conference and said that it was the South Africa game that cost them the tournament.