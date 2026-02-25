Security forces deal major blow to Indian-sponsored terror networks, 34 militants killed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces carried out a series of swift and effective operations against terrorism across the country over the past few days, resulting in the elimination of 34 terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed. The operations targeted elements operating under Indian patronage, Fitna al-Khawarij, and Fitna al-Hindustaan.

On 24 February 2026, twenty-six khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, whereas eight khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Hindustan were killed in an engagement in Sambaza, Balochistan.

Movement of a group of khwarij, opposite general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces. Own troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, one kharji belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij was sent to hell. It is significant to highlight that killed kharji has been identified as an Afghan national.

In another engagement, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, three khwarij were successfully neutralised.

Simultaneously, in two separate engagements in the general area Narmi Khel, Bannu District, own troops effectively neutralized ten khwarij, while operating on precise intelligence, own troops successfully eliminated twelve khwarij in gen area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the fifth engagement, own troops conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District. After an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists belonging to Fitna Al Hindustan were successfully neutralized.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation's frontiers. Sanitization operation are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision "Azm e Istehkam" (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.