Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi suspends consular services

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended consular services as a precautionary measure following regional tensions after Israel-US attacks on Iran.

In a statement issued on X, the embassy announced that all consular services for Pakistani nationals would remain suspended from today until further notice.

The decision was taken in view of the regional situation and in line with directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The embassy stated that the temporary measure aims to ensure the safety of the Pakistani community and diplomatic staff. Updates will be shared through the embassy’s official channels.

The United Arab Emirates government has instructed the private sector to implement remote working arrangements and advised employees to avoid open areas.

Meanwhile, for a fifth consecutive day, the United States and Israel have continued strikes on Iran. Explosions were reported overnight in Tehran.

According to reports, the death toll in Iran has exceeded 800, with more than 1,000 injured. The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed 787 fatalities in Tehran alone.

Iran’s acting defence minister, Major General Majid Ibn Reza, was also reported killed. The commander of United States Central Command stated that operations in Iran are being conducted with full force, claiming that hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones have been destroyed.