Emigration bureau warns jobseekers against overseas recruitment scams

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has warned jobseekers to remain vigilant against fraudulent overseas employment offers, particularly those involving upfront payment demands.

In an advisory, the bureau said any overseas job offer that requires payment, including visa fees or recruitment charges, should be treated as a clear red flag.

It stressed that internationally recognised and legitimate employers bear the costs associated with overseas placement and visa processing and do not seek advance payments from candidates.

According to the bureau, fraudsters often lure victims with attractive and unrealistic job offers to gain their trust.

Once money is collected under the guise of recruitment or processing fees, contact is abruptly cut off, with phone numbers switched off and perpetrators disappearing under false identities.

The bureau asserted that genuine overseas recruitment is conducted only through licensed recruitment agencies or official government channels. Jobseekers have been advised to avoid relying on verbal or emotional assurances, insist on proper documentation, and report any suspicious demands immediately.

Timely reporting, the bureau said, can help protect not only individual jobseekers but also thousands of other Pakistanis from falling victim to such scams.