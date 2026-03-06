Pakistan ends eight-year wait for Hockey World Cup

Pakistan has qualified for the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year wait, defeating Japan 4–3 in the semi-final of the qualifiers.

The goals for Pakistan were scored by Imad Muhammad, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Sufyan Khan, and Afraz, who each found the back of the net once. After a single goal in the first quarter, the national team staged a spectacular comeback with three goals in the fourth quarter. Following the thrilling victory, the players performed the Sajda (prostration) in appreciation.

Late in the game, goalkeeper Ali Raza stopped a penalty stroke, which was crucial to the win. Four minutes before the game ended, Japan was given a penalty kick, but Raza blocked it to help Pakistan win, advance to the final, and clinch their spot in the World Cup.

President Mohiuddin Wani of the Pakistan Hockey Federation praised the team on their accomplishment, stating that the players performed “excellently in nervous competition.”

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, hailed the players as well, saying, “The players performed brilliantly in the tournament and qualified for the world cup after eight years. This success is the result of teamwork and hard work of the players. This win proves that Pakistan has hockey talent.”

His statement continued, “The excellent performance of all the players, including captain Imad Shakeel Butt, is commendable. Hopefully the national team will return by winning the final.”

It should be remembered that Pakistan will now face England in the Hockey World Cup qualifying final.