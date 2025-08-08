Federal govt reforms missing persons commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has officially restructured the inquiry commission on enforced disappearances, ARY News reported

According to reports, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has been appointed as the new chairman of the inquiry commission.

According to official data, the commission has so far received 10,607 cases of enforced disappearances across Pakistan. Of these, 8,770 cases have been resolved as of 31 July 2025, reflecting a resolution rate of 82 percent.

In July alone, Chairman Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah resolved 70 cases, while 15 new complaints were registered.

The Commission continues to address the long-standing issue of enforced disappearances, which has remained a critical human rights concern in Pakistan.

As part of broader efforts, the Government of Pakistan has also begun implementing a financial assistance package of Rs 5 million for victims’ families.

The Chairman presided over two meetings to review and process these financial aid cases.

In terms of structural appointments, Justice (R) Nazar Akbar has been appointed as member from Sindh, and Muhammad Bashir as member for Islamabad.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Afsar Shah has been appointed to the commission.

To strengthen its role nationwide, the commission stressed the need for a uniform national policy to address disappearances swiftly and effectively across Pakistan.

Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah also visited Lahore and Karachi, where he heard over 50 cases.

Furthermore, he held meetings with home secretaries and police chiefs (IGs) of all four provinces, urging timely submission of reports by joint investigative teams formed in each province and Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) took serious notice of the enforced disappearances and unanimously resolved that the judiciary would not compromise on its constitutional duty to safeguard fundamental rights.

The 53rd meeting of NJPMC was convened at the Supreme Court of Pakistan under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Justices of all the High Courts, while Additional Attorney General for Pakistan attended on special invitation.