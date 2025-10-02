Pakistan enforces 62 safety standards for vehicles to meet IMF condition

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has enforced 62 mandatory safety and quality standards for both locally manufactured and imported vehicles to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Engineering Development Board (EDB), under the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P), issued a notification announcing the implementation.

The new standards mark a significant increase from the previous 17 requirements — a 45-point expansion aimed at improving road safety, environmental compliance, and consumer protection.

The new standards apply to all imported vehicles from October 1, 2025, while for vehicles assembled in Pakistan, the regulations will take effect from July 1, 2026.

Under the new regulations, all imported vehicles must meet international benchmarks for safety, emissions, and performance. Importers will be required to submit pre-shipment inspection certificates from accredited bodies in the country of export, including Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Center (JEVIC), Japan Automotive Appraisal Institute (JAAI), Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), and China Automotive Engineering Research Institute (CAERI).

This certification must ensure that the used vehicles comply with the standards and are roadworthy, have no major accidents, have tamper-free odometers, and are in good condition with no exterior damage or interior stains.

The certification will also make sure that the vehicle meets noise and emission standards and has all required safety features (like airbags) intact. If a vehicle fails to meet any of the safety standards, it will not be allowed for import.

Moreover, only licensed commercial importers will be permitted to import vehicles. Vehicles found to emit harmful exhaust fumes or with worn-out tires will be rejected.

According to the new rules, electric vehicle (EV) imports must meet additional conditions, including verification of battery life, charging standards, recycling capabilities, and durability.

The Engineering Development Board will be responsible for examining and verifying compliance with the new standards. Authorities will assess technical specifications such as seating capacity, load capacity, axle configuration, and overall vehicle quality.

Vehicles that do not meet quality, performance, or environmental criteria will not be cleared for import, even if they pass pre-shipment inspections, the notification added.