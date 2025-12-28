Four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists killed in Qalat: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Qalat district of Balochistan, killing four Indian-sponsored terrorists, Fitna al Hindustan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the ISPR, on 27 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces had eliminated four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, on 26 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.

The ISPR said sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.