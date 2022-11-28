ARY Digital Network acquires live-streaming rights for Pakistan-England Tests, NZ series

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network has once again an exciting update for sports lovers in Pakistan as it has exclusively acquired live-streaming rights for the upcoming home Test series against England and New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan.

After successfully acquiring the rights to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the next two La Liga seasons, and FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, ARY Digital Network has now successfully secured the rights to Pakistan’s upcoming home series against England and New Zealand.

Viewers in Pakistan will be able to watch the live streaming through the ARY ZAP smartphone app or simply logging onto ARY Zap website.

ARY ZAP will live-stream five Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is between Pakistan and England as well as Pakistan and New Zealand in the period between December 2022 and May 2023. England will play three Tests in December, while New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs in late December/January before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs in April/May 2023.

ARY ZAP, during the bidding process, not only met the reserve price but offered 80 per cent more value than that for the previous live-streaming rights. The tender for these rights was closely contested and this increase speaks volumes of the brand Pakistan cricket has become, which is now attracting top of the line commercial entities to partner with it.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain: “The PCB is excited at the robust response it has received for its live-streaming media rights for the Pakistan region for the remainder of its Men’s bilateral cricket season.

“It is an extremely positive development that partners like ARY Zap have shown keen interest in the rights and have continued to back this interest through our open tender process.

“Like last time we have seen a significant jump in our rights value; signalling to us a healthy growth and increasing competition in our local market’s digital landscape. We hope to build on this further and ensure better engagement and content offerings for our fans and not just for our TV audiences but also our online viewers.”

ARY Digital Network President and CEO, Salman Iqbal: “I am so proud to see that ARY Communications has continued its association with Pakistan Cricket Board as the official live-streaming partner for a very exciting home season.

“The ARY Group has played a key role in building value within the Pakistan Cricket ecosystem and, once again, our acquisition comes as a result of the highest financial bid in the bidding process organised by PCB.

“This year, we have successfully live-streamed multiple events on ARY Zap including Pakistan’s home series with West Indies and England, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and La Liga. ARY ZAP will now continue to provide Pakistani fans with exciting cricket content including a historic Test series with England and the twin tours of New Zealand to Pakistan.

“I wish PCB and Pakistan cricket team the very best for the upcoming home season.”

The live-streaming rights for Pakistan versus England and Pakistan versus New Zealand were the last of the available FTP media rights opportunities under the present programme. The PCB is in the process of finalising its plans under the PCB Commercial Rights Programme 2023-2027, details of which will be announced in due course.

