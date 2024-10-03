ARY and TransGroup awarded international broadcast rights for Pakistan v England Test series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that the consortium of TransGroup and ARY Digital Network has been awarded international broadcast rights for the three-match Test series between England and hosts Pakistan starting later next week in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The rights were awarded following a transparent tender process which means A-Sports will be airing the test series live for cricket fans.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirms the star-studded commentary panel for the Test series set to begin on 7 October at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Former England Test captains David Gower, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain will return to Pakistan as commentators for this series, having previously covered the three Tests between Pakistan and England in December 2022.

They will be joined by Test cricketer Ian Ward as the voices from England. The Pakistani voices include former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, Test cricketer Bazid Khan and former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz. Zainab Abbas will serve as the series presenter.

The three Tests will be beamed all around the globe through 28 full High-Definition cameras, including the buggy cam, drone cam and complete Hawk-Eye review system.

The series also sees PCB’s PitchSide Studio make a return, which will be hosted by presenter Zainab Abbas, providing viewers an access to insights during pre- and post-match shows.

The series will be live broadcast in Pakistan region on A-Sports, Ten Sports and PTV Sports, while it will be live-streamed on Tamasha. BBC Sport (United Kingdom) will be radio partners for the series. For UK region, Sky Sports will broadcast the series, while other broadcast details of remaining regions will be announced in due course.