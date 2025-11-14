Commission formed for protection of journalists, media professionals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has established a commission dedicated to ensuring the safety and rights of journalists across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The body has been constituted under the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021, with the Ministry of Information formally issuing the notification.

According to the announcement, the commission will oversee measures related to journalists’ security, monitor violations, and support the implementation of legal safeguards in Pakistan.

The 12-member commission includes representation from key journalist bodies in Pakistan, such as the National Press Club and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). Representatives from national and provincial press unions have also been included to ensure broad-based input from the media community.

As per the notification, the Principal Information Officer from the Ministry of Information will serve as an ex-officio member, while the Director General of the Ministry of Human Rights has also been nominated to the commission.

The government of Pakistan says the commission’s formation is aimed at strengthening protections for media professionals and ensuring their concerns are addressed through an institutional mechanism.

Earlier, in October of 2025, tensions flared in the federal capital after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club (NPC), vandalized property, and allegedly assaulted journalists, triggering outrage from the journalist community and strong reactions from government officials.

According to witnesses, police entered the cafeteria of the press club and beat several journalists. Furniture and cameras were also damaged during the raid.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, strongly condemned the incident, saying police had never before entered the press club, even during difficult times.

“This behavior is intolerable. The administration has always cooperated with the police, but in return, we faced violence,” he said, adding that journalists and staff were deliberately targeted.

National Press Club Secretary Nayyar Ali said police are required to seek permission before entering the premises. He demanded strict action against those responsible, stressing that employees were also subjected to violence.

Following the chaos, journalists gathered in large numbers inside the press club and demanded that police immediately leave the premises.

“Police entry into the National Press Club is strictly prohibited,” they declared during the standoff.