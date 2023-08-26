Pakistan envoy to UK calls on PM Kakar

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, ARY News reported.

He congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

The envoy got instructions from the prime minister on the improvement of the relations between Pakistan and the UK, the PM office said in a statement.

It may be noted that Dr. Faisal assumed office as the country’s HC to the UK recently, on August 2 and recently held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, his brother and party’s president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Friday.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return.

“Nawaz Sharif’s name was not there in Panama papers. His name was included in the investigation through a conspiracy and no action was taken against other people whose names were actually there,” the former premier said.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.