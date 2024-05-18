web analytics
Pakistan establishes first ‘Climate Change Authority’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has established the country’s first “Climate Change Authority” under the Climate Change Act 2017.

The authority was formed after a three-member Supreme Court bench in its judgment had directed the government to establish the Climate Change Authority to cope with the risk of global warming and environmental degradation.

Climate Change Act 2017 states that the headquarters of the Authority will be in Islamabad and it may set up its offices at other places as per the requirement.

Despite its less than 1 percent contribution to emissions, the South Asian  country is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

It has been facing abnormal rains, heatwaves, floods and various other impacts of the climate change across the globe.

In 2002, floods in Pakistan killed over 1,700 people from June 15 to October 2022 and caused damages of billions of rupees.

