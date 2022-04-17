Pakistan estimated to be in ten most water scarce countries: UN representative

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram said that the country is estimated to be in the top 10 list of the world’s countries facing water scarcity.

Munir Akam, speaking about the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 which deals with the issue of clean water, said that the world has not been able to do so.

The UN representative cited climate change, floods and drought as the reason.

He said that an appropriate framework around which to structure the themes of the dialogues can be formed through its five accelerants Financing, Data and Information, Capacity Development, Innovation and Governance.

Munir Akram, speaking about the water governance issues, added that the transboundary water cooperation has a key role crucial role when it comes to supporting wider regional integration, peace and sustainable development, as well as in tackling regional security challenges and in supporting climate change adaptation.

“Currently, transboundary waters account for 60 per cent of the world’s freshwater flows. 153 countries have territory within at least one of the 286 transboundary river and lake basins and 592 transboundary aquifer systems,” the statement read.

It added: “With most of the world’s water resources being shared between two or more countries, the need for transboundary cooperation assumes even greater urgency with rising water scarcity.”

