Pakistan raises ethanol, basmati GI concerns with EU, reiterates strong GSP+ commitment

Islamabad: Pakistan reiterated its strong commitment to the EU’s GSP+ scheme as Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with the visiting European Commission Monitoring Mission in Islamabad today.

According to a press release, the Mission is being led by Mr. Sergio Balibrea, Advisor to GSP+ Directorate in DG TRADE and Mr. Raimundas Karoblis, and was accompanied by Mr. Raimundas Karoblis, EU Ambassador to Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegation, the Minister highlighted the EU’s role as Pakistan’s largest export market and noted that the GSP+ scheme has significantly supported trade expansion, job creation, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development in the country.

He underlined Pakistan’s continued implementation of the 27 international conventions tied to GSP+ and expressed confidence that the 5th Biennial Review would acknowledge the progress achieved despite major challenges.

The Minister urged that the new GSP+ framework should maintain its development outlook without imposing excessive new conditions on beneficiary countries.

He also raised concerns over the recent withdrawal of GSP preferences on Ethanol, which was Pakistan’s largest non-textile export under the scheme and decision of EU had adversely affected farmers livelihood.

Highlighting the importance of a fair process for GI registration of Basmati rice, he expressed hope that the EU would ensure impartiality as both Pakistan and India await a decision.

He further encouraged consideration of other Pakistani products, including Sindhi Ajrak, Pink Salt, and Mangoes, for GI protection.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-EU trade ties under a stable and predictable GSP+ partnership.