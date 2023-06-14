Pakistan, EU agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and EU Chair of Delegation for relations with countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini in Brussels, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minister of State stressed that stability in South Asia is imperative for global peace.

Hina Rabbani Khar also held a fruitful exchange with the Rapporteur of the Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia and the member Sub-Committee on Human Rights Krah Max.

She also met the Vice President of the European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Heidi Hautala.

Speaking on this occasion, she said GSP Plus is an effective tool for Sustainable Development Goals.

She said it has an immense impact on growing EU-Pak trade especially job creation, increasing exports and inclusive growth.

Hina Rabbani Khar also held a meeting with the Chair of the International Trade Committee Bernd Lange and discussed the upcoming GSP Plus scheme and Pakistan’s position

In her meeting with the Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Member of the European Parliament Bernard Guetta, the Minister of State briefed him on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also discussed developments in Ukraine.

Both sides agreed to enhance engagements in the future.