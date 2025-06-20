Pakistan, EU Dialogue discusses non-proliferation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-European Union Dialogue on Friday discussed the dimensions of disarmament and non-proliferation, state-run APP reported.

The fifth round of the Pakistan-European Union Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held in Islamabad. The two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability.

The discussions also focused on various dimensions of disarmament and non-proliferation, with particular reference to the agenda of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament and various International Disarmament Conventions, including the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), according to a joint press release simultaneously issued by Pakistan and the European Union.

In addition, the Dialogue reviewed recent trends in export controls and assessed the implications of Emerging Technologies on global security.

The Pakistan–EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament is an integral part of the broader engagement between the European Union and Pakistan.

They recognized it as a vital platform for constructive engagement on security and stability and on arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation issues.

It was mutually agreed to hold the sixth round of the dialogue in Brussels in 2026.

Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS), led the Pakistani delegation, while Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, headed the European Union delegation.