Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have reiterated their resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

This came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka in Islamabad on Monday.

They also discussed regional as well as international issues, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said economic cooperation including the GSP Plus, will continue to be beneficial for Pakistan and the European Union.