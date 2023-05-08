Tuesday, May 9, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

test

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have reiterated their resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

This came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka in Islamabad on Monday.

They also discussed regional as well as international issues, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said economic cooperation including the GSP Plus, will continue to be beneficial for Pakistan and the European Union.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.