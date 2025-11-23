Pakistan, EU press Afghan Taliban to curb terrorism

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, particularly sustainable development and trade.

The understanding was reached during the 7th Round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired in Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

The two sides reviewed progress under the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019) and agreed to intensify collaboration across all areas covered by the framework to align their broader strategic objectives.

They also committed to expanding knowledge partnerships through Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe, while enhancing cooperation on emerging global challenges, including food and energy security and climate change.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong political will to continue working together under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+), which remains a central pillar of EU-Pakistan economic relations.

They reiterated their commitment to the universal promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in accordance with international obligations.

The dialogue also covered regional and geopolitical developments, including the situation in the Middle East. Both sides welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ishaq Dar and Kaja Kallas further discussed Pakistan-Afghanistan relations in the context of recent cross-border tensions in October 2025. They emphasized the need for sustained regional peace and stability, calling on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to demonstrate a constructive approach toward eliminating terrorism from Afghan territory.

Expressing concern over Afghanistan’s worsening socio-economic conditions, both sides voiced support for a peaceful, stable and self-reliant Afghanistan that contributes positively to regional security.

Pakistan and the EU agreed to hold the 8th Round of the Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.