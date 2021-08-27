Pakistan to export donkeys as first breeding farm set up in Punjab

OKARA: With an aim to export donkeys to earn foreign exchange, the Punjab government has set up a farm in Okara district for their breeding.

The farm is said to be the first government-owned facility in the province where donkeys of great breeds, including American, will be reared for their export to China and other countries.

The donkey farm has been set up at Bahadurnagar Farm which is spread over an area of 3,000 acres.

Also Read: DONKEY POPULATION INCREASES BY 100,000 IN PAKISTAN

The project was conceived and implemented keeping in view the animal’s rising demand in China that uses its milk and skin to make cosmetic products and drugs.

The Bahadurnagar Farm’s manager Dr Mansoor Mubeen said fast changing economic trends are bringing a revolution in rural areas. He hoped that the project would help local breeders to earn a livelihood.